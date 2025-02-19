Business Architect - Logistics
2025-02-19
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summary
We are looking for a business architect to support our Inbound Processes within Logistics. The process is divided in three main domain areas: Material Planning, Transport Planning and Logistics Supplier management and you will support one of these areas.
As a Business Architect you will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between business objectives and technology solutions together with IT. You will be responsible for analysing our business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and designing innovative business solutions that drive efficiency, optimize performance, and align with our strategic goals. This role requires a strategic mindset, strong analytical skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Your main responsibility will be to support the business process owners with both Group related discussions but also with brand scope securing the alignment between short term and long term business design.
Job responsibilities
Collaborate with business stakeholders within Scania and Traton Group to understand their objectives, challenges, and requirements within the Logistics areas
Analyze and document existing business processes and systems to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
Develop and maintain business architecture frameworks, models, and roadmaps that align with organizational objectives.
Provide guidance and support to project teams and product owners throughout the implementation lifecycle.
Evaluate emerging technologies and industry trends to inform strategic decision-making.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance business processes and outcomes.
Who you are
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Systems, or related field (Master's degree preferred).
Extensive experience within at least one of the Logistics areas mentioned above
Proven experience as a Business Architect or in a similar role, with a strong track record of delivering successful business solutions.
Solid understanding of business architecture principles, methodologies, and frameworks (e.g., TOGAF, Zachman).
Expertise in business process analysis, requirements gathering, and solution design.
Experience working in Agile environments and familiarity with Agile methodologies.
This is us
We are a team of enthusiast Business Architects and Product Owners who are developing the business architecture area within Scania Logistics.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-07. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Libna Frehner Mareza; libna.frehner@scania.com
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
