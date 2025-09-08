Business Architect - Automotive
Vipas AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2025-09-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Join VIPAS AB as a Business Architect - Automotive, Södertälje
Are you ready to thrive in the dynamic world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB is on the lookout for passionate, driven professionals to join our growing team and take on exciting new projects across Sweden.
About VIPAS ABAt VIPAS AB, we believe technology should empower businesses-not complicate them. We're an IT consulting company that delivers smart, scalable, and tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java, Python, and Cloud platforms. Our expertise spans: Software Development, DevOps & Automation, Embedded Systems, Manufacturing Enginering, Mechanical Enginering, Android & Mobile Solutions, Project Management & Engineering and so on.
We're not just consultants-we're strategic partners guiding organizations through digital transformation with confidence and clarity.
Your RoleAs a Consultant at VIPAS AB, you'll work on the Industrial ERP Backbone (IEB - Industrial ERP Backbone) program is driving a transformation of the global industrial ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) landscape. Within this initiative, the Order-to-Cash (O2C) process is a key area of focus under the Sales & Marketing domain. To support this effort, we are seeking an experienced consultant to join the Business Architecture team. This role is fully dedicated to the IEB program (100% allocation) and involves close collaboration with program stakeholders to ensure end-to-end consistency across the O2C process, alignment with other IEB streams, and adherence to the target architecture. Key Responsibilities:
Represent and safeguard the O2C and Order-to-Delivery (O2D) processes within the IEB program from both process and architectural perspectives.
Ensure alignment with business objectives and target architecture, guiding design decisions toward efficiency, scalability, and best practices.
Act as a pragmatic, results-driven partner to the implementation project manager.
Support Business Process Owners (BPOs) in defining, documenting, and governing global processes and templates.
Manage change requests related to O2C and facilitate change management activities. Collaborate across process streams and with the Service Integrator to ensure seamless integration.
Identify and communicate business impacts when aligning processes with industry standards.
Your Profile:
Documented experience in the Order-to-Delivery domain within the manufacturing industry; experience with automotive or complex products is a plus.
Strong background in business architecture across global and complex environments.
Pragmatic and results-oriented approach to problem-solving.
Skilled in stakeholder communication, collaboration, and cross-functional alignment.
Proficient in process documentation and tools (Aris is currently used).
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Why VIPAS AB?
At VIPAS AB, we don't just offer jobs-we build careers. Here's why top IT professionals choose us:
Secure & Transparent Employment We follow the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement, ensuring fair compensation, benefits, and long-term stability.
Diverse Industry Exposure Work on high-impact projects across Telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking, gaining experience that spans multiple sectors.
Accelerated Career Growth Whether you're a seasoned developer or an emerging tech leader, we offer continuous learning, challenging assignments, and leadership opportunities to help you grow fast and grow smart.
Culture of Collaboration & Curiosity Join a team that values innovation, inclusion, and integrity. At VIPAS, your ideas matter, your voice is heard, and your growth is celebrated.
How to Apply
Ready to make an impact? Send your resume and cover letter to xxxx@vipas.se
. We review applications continuously-so don't wait!
Note: Only candidates with Sweden PR/citizenship or a valid work permit will be considered.
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. So if a role speaks to you, apply immediately! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9498352