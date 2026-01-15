Business Analyst Banking (IT Projects)

Think. Done. AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-15


Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Think. Done. AB i Stockholm, Sollentuna eller i hela Sverige

We are seeking a skilled Business Analyst (BA) to support banking-focused IT initiatives, acting as a bridge between business stakeholders and technical teams. The role involves analyzing business processes, gathering requirements, and ensuring the successful delivery of technology solutions aligned with banking regulations, operational needs, and customer experience goals.
Key Responsibilities
Work closely with banking stakeholders (Operations, Compliance, Risk, Finance, Retail/Corporate Banking) to understand business needs

Elicit, analyze, document, and validate business and functional requirements

Translate business requirements into Functional Requirement Documents (FRD), Business Requirement Documents (BRD), and User Stories

Collaborate with IT development teams, architects, and QA to ensure accurate implementation

Analyze and improve banking processes, including payments, lending, deposits,

Support system integration between core banking systems and third-party applications

Ensure solutions comply with banking regulations, data security, and risk controls

Participate in UAT planning and execution, defect management, and sign-off

Support change management, training materials, and post-implementation reviews

Maintain requirement traceability throughout the project lifecycle

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
E-post: admin.se@datamaticstechnologies.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Business Analyst".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Think. Done. AB (org.nr 559198-0767)

Arbetsplats
Think Done AB

Jobbnummer
9685092

Prenumerera på jobb från Think. Done. AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Think. Done. AB: