Business Analyst Banking (IT Projects)
2026-01-15
We are seeking a skilled Business Analyst (BA) to support banking-focused IT initiatives, acting as a bridge between business stakeholders and technical teams. The role involves analyzing business processes, gathering requirements, and ensuring the successful delivery of technology solutions aligned with banking regulations, operational needs, and customer experience goals.
Key Responsibilities
Work closely with banking stakeholders (Operations, Compliance, Risk, Finance, Retail/Corporate Banking) to understand business needs
Elicit, analyze, document, and validate business and functional requirements
Translate business requirements into Functional Requirement Documents (FRD), Business Requirement Documents (BRD), and User Stories
Collaborate with IT development teams, architects, and QA to ensure accurate implementation
Analyze and improve banking processes, including payments, lending, deposits,
Support system integration between core banking systems and third-party applications
Ensure solutions comply with banking regulations, data security, and risk controls
Participate in UAT planning and execution, defect management, and sign-off
Support change management, training materials, and post-implementation reviews
