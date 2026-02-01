Business Analyst
Articulate IT AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2026-02-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Articulate IT AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
ArticulateIT is a rapidly growing firm established in April 2021, specializing in CPQ (configure price quote), Pricing Excellence, and CRM consulting. Our team consists of experts with extensive hands-on experience from leading global system integrators, and our leadership excels in driving organizational change and streamlining processes. With offices in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, ArticulateIT helps organizations modernize their operations and align IT capabilities with business goals. We are committed to attracting top talent to contribute to our mission to bridge the gap between technology and business ambitions.
Role Description
This full-time Senior Business Analyst role is a position based in Öresund area, with flexibility for remote work. The Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for conducting in-depth business analysis to identify solutions, gathering and documenting business requirements, and improving processes to achieve organizational goals. They will serve as the liaison between stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment of objectives. The role also includes providing data-driven insights to support strategic decision-making and developing actionable strategies.
Qualifications
Strong Analytical Skills, including problem-solving, data analysis, and the ability to generate insights from complex information
Proficiency in Business Analysis, including identifying requirements and creating documentation
Excellent Communication skills for effective collaboration between stakeholders and technical teams
Experience in Business Process mapping, optimization, and improvement
Proven ability to define, document, and manage Business Requirements
Knowledge of CPQ and CRM systems
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, IT, or a related field
Ability to work in a hybrid work environment, combining in-office and remote tasks
Bonus Skills:
Experience with CRM, CPQ, Pricing, or Revenue Management concepts.
Experience with Cloud solutions or ERP systems
Experience working with datasets, data flows, or dashboards.
Experience with US customers and international customers
Experience with SaaS solutions
Fluency in Swedish or another Nordic language.
Master's degree in computer science, engineering, physics, or related fields, providing a deeper understanding of technical concepts and advanced problem-solving techniques. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Articulate IT AB
(org.nr 559292-1463) Jobbnummer
9716005