Business Analyst
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-11-06
We are looking for a Business Analyst for our client.
Job description:
To strengthen the Financial Transparency Project, with the purpose of implementing the ITFM tool Apptio and the Technology Business Management (TBM) framework, there's a need of additional support in terms of project management and business analysis. As we scale up the implementation and prepare to organization for roll out of the tool it's crucial to add extra support in facilitating workshops, analyze financial data (with support from dedicated controllers), change management and stakeholder management.
Required expertise
Tech Finance Management experience
Workshop facilitation
Change Management
Stakeholder management
Business analysis
Meriting expertise
TBM experience
Your Application
About Us
