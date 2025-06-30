Business Analyst
Danda AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2025-06-30
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Varberg
, Lysekil
eller i hela Sverige
For our client we are looking for a Business Analyst
Tasks
Lead pre-studies and participate in IT projects, and change activities, documenting all necessary business objectives and information, including creating detailed business user requirements, system documentation and operational processes.
Use analytical tools and techniques to process and analyze data as well as using of models, diagrams or charts to visualize and communicate findings clearly and concisely.
Evaluation of different solution options, considering feasibility, cost and benefits, making recommendations on how to best meet business needs and objectives within your area of responsibility.
Support in conducting business cases for IT investments.
Be involved in the implementation of the solution that was designed, including development, testing and deployment.
Required skills
Minimum 7 years of IT Business specialist / analyst experience together with Project Management capabilities
Experience and solid understanding of Supply chain , Financial and industrial processes
Experience from working with ERP Solutions, related processes and data
Analytical, problem-solving skills
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
Structured and self-driven
Broad technical understanding
City: Jonsered Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danda AB
(org.nr 559069-2249) Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
9410604