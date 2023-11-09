Business Analyst
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Älmhult
2023-11-09
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent us as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development and innovation agenda into one organization, embedding management and development of processes and digital solutions into the business, we will meet the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs.
We are now looking for two Business Analysts within area of Supply Chain Planning Development within Supply Chain Development.
Job Description
Do you have good communication skills, embrace change, highly adaptable, self-driven leader, capability to learn new skills and a team player?
While Business Analyst is your core competence, you will be given the opportunity to grow into a "multi-skilled Developer" where you will be assigned tasks based on business needs. Therefore, your responsibilities may varies depending on the match between your different competences and business needs. This gives you the ability to grow and learn in different domains and skills.
If this is what you have been seeking, continue reading and reflect in your application how you, with your experience, knowledge, motivation and capabilities will contribute and grow into a "multi-skilled Developer" working in an Agile environment.
As a Business Analyst you will mainly work with following:
Contributes to analysing business needs and identifying (digital) product requirements including application, data, integration and processes.
Supports in engaging with stakeholders and support the identification of improvement needs.
Contributes to test and follow up implementation according to agreed business requirements.
Responsible to document and contribute to keep track of business needs/requirements for the product.
Supports in development of learning and communication content.
Supports with definition and validation of high level & low-level designs in cooperation with relevant roles.
Validates compliance of business requirements in quality assurance and contributes to business acceptance.
Contributes to measuring the requirements fit and the effect on the business goal.
Qualifications
We offer a challenging role in a constant changing and global environment, you will be able to drive and strongly influence the future in the assigned Digital Products.
To be successful in this role you need to have:
As a person you are passionate about process, business, people and technology.
You are curious in nature and capable of identifying new opportunities to respond to business needs. You are excited by the possibilities that bring value to business performance and co-worker experience.
Inspired by possibilities and opportunities digital and information technology bring to enable, transform and break new grounds.
Curious to learn about the business needs, capabilities and processes related to the product portfolio.
Good analytical, technical and communication skills, presenting results and solutions in an understandable, concise and inspirational way.
Has a growth mind-set: curious to explore, eager to learn and energised by sharing.
It would be a great advantage if you have experience from working across different parts of the IKEA Supply Chain.
Awareness of Agile ways of working and inclined to work in Agile Environment.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is based in Älmhult.
Apply as soon possible but no later then 30th of November.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Ellinor Asschier, Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
. For more information about the position, please contact Recruiting Manger Stephanie Soong sukmei.soong@inter.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8253406