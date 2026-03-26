Business Analyst - Financial Risk (medior/senior)

Agil arbetskraft Sverige GF AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-26


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Business Analyst / Risk Data Analyst - Financial Risk
Are you ready to take on a key role in the strategic development of financial risk solutions?
We are looking for a driven and analytical consultant to join an exciting journey within a Financial Risk VDE, responsible for the strategic development and maintenance of Market Risk and Counterparty Risk solutions.
In this role, you will help improve and refine tools, methods, and data capabilities to ensure continued compliance with internal measurement needs as well as regulatory and reporting requirements. You will work in a highly collaborative environment together with software engineers, analysts, quants, architects, product owners, and other stakeholders.
Your responsibilities
Gather, understand, and analyse business and regulatory requirements

Break down initiatives into logical components and prepare features for development

Support testing, validation, and quality assurance before deployment

Contribute to the development of data governance, information modelling, and data quality management

Work with databases in the financial risk domain and apply your SQL skills in practice

Collaborate cross-functionally to support automation, risk modelling, and system and functional improvements

Help ensure that solutions align with group strategy, compliance requirements, and business needs

We are looking for someone who has
A self-driven, proactive, and curious mindset

Strong analytical ability and a structured way of working

Excellent problem-solving skills

Good experience working with databases, querying, and SQL, preferably MSSQL

Knowledge of Python or a similar programming language

Familiarity with Linux

A university degree in Risk Management, Business Administration, Economics, Financial Mathematics, Industrial Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field

Strong communication skills and full professional proficiency in English, both spoken and written

It is considered an advantage if you also have
Knowledge of Financial Risk, especially Market Risk and Counterparty Credit Risk

Understanding of financial regulations such as FRTB-SA, SA-CCR, IRRBB EV, ITS, and CRRIII

Experience working in Agile environments, preferably SAFe

Experience with front-office, back-office, or risk calculation systems/applications

What we offer
A meaningful role with real impact on financial risk capabilities and regulatory compliance

Opportunities for personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development

An open and collaborative culture with strong cross-functional teamwork

A supportive and inclusive work environment

Flexible working conditions when suitable for the role

Earlier start date is possible.
If you are passionate about financial risk, data, analysis, and working close to both business and technology, we would love to hear from you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7466861-1914815".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Agil arbetskraft Sverige GF AB (org.nr 559481-8485), https://jobb.agilarbetskraft.se
Tullgårdsgatan 10 (visa karta)
116 68  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Agil Arbetskraft AB

Jobbnummer
9821049

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