Building Digitalization Lead
2025-01-06
About this opportunity:
Ericsson corporate real estate manages all our workplaces and facilities worldwide including offices, technical areas, production sites and warehouses. We are now looking for a Building Digitalization Lead to join and strengthen our Global Strategy, Digitalization & Transformation team. The team is one of the four units in Ericsson corporate real estate, accountable for the overarching strategy & target setting, digitalization & analytics, and strategy execution & transformation. The accountability for digitalization & analytics covers digital solutions for all Ericsson employees, building digitalization to drive employee experience / cost & space efficiency / sustainability, and tools/platforms for our operations/process efficiency, including information management and analytics capabilities.
We strive for superior digitalization capabilities, and we are now strengthening our team in the exciting journey ahead. By leading our smart building ambitions, you will work with a wide variety of topics related to building digitalization technologies, e.g., smart metering and solutions for detailed occupancy insights. In the role you will have the opportunity to interact with and impact Ericsson colleagues and suppliers across the globe!
What you will do:
• Define our ambitions for smart building / building digitalization and drive related agenda with development of global solutions to enhance employee digital experience, Real Estate efficiency and analytics capabilities
• Work close with stakeholders in Real Estate and other functions (IT, etc.) to analyze business needs and translate them into actionable roadmap initiatives
• Identify benefits, challenges and risks with existing and proposed solutions and outline business impact
• Scope & drive selected global digitalization initiatives (case by case)
• Use an agile work approach based on clear requirements to enable agile solution development, deployment & operations in collaboration with IT and internal stakeholders
• Support the Real Estate organization and interact with key suppliers as the SME for smart building / building digitalization
• Contribute in reviews of the Real Estate Digitalization & Analytics Strategy
• Regular assess the technology/solutions market trends and share insights with broader team
The skills you bring:
• Education: Relevant MSc or BSc degree from technical or business school
• Extensive experience in technical areas such as Computing, Engineering or IT, including Smart Office/Building and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies
• Strategic approach with experience in formulating digitalization & analytics related strategies and roadmaps
• Extensive project management experience including leading global cross-functional improvement projects (development & deployment) with ability to coordinate internal resources and external vendors
• Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills
• Experience in different program and project management methods including Agile
• Leadership experience and strong relationship building and stakeholder management capabilities
• Excellent communication skills and proficiency in English (both verbal & written)
• Excellent MS Powerpoint and Excel skills
Real estate experience, and knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning methods is an advantage
