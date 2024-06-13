BSc Admissions and Program Manager
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 57 staff members working in EdO. We function as a Hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer you
A diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in an extremely dynamic, academic environment.
This is a role that emphasizes the importance of having close ties to students and faculty. You will operate in an international environment where no day is the same.
The role
We are looking for a BSc Admissions and Program Manager. The role is a combination of assignments, including coordinating the application and admissions processes for our BSc programs, as well as being Program Manager for the BSc in Business & Economics.
The successful applicant belongs to a team of Program Managers and Admissions professionals at EdO, reporting to a Group Manager of that team. You will work closely together with the other Program Manager supporting the Program Director for the BSc in Business & Economics, as well as admissions team. You will also constantly interact with prospective students, current students, and a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders.
Your tasks include, but are not limited to:
BSc Admissions (50% throughout the year)
- Managing, processing, and assessing the BSc applications in the international application round, the quotas alternative selection and special merits.
- Supporting and guiding prospective students enquiring about the school, programs, and the application process.
- Participating in the recruitment and retention processes.
- Participating actively in the selection process of the candidates for the programs (assessing applications, evaluating interviews).
BSc Program Manager, BSc Business and Economics program (50% throughout the year)
- Offering project support to the Program Director and Vice President of Degree Programs ensuring the quality of the program.
- Initiate, organize, and supervise various information seminars, committee meetings, focus group meetings as well as events for the students (e.g., introduction week, summer math course, academic fair).
- Being the initial point of contact for the currently enrolled students and the student association.
- Occasional travels and events for both prospective and current students occur.
- Handling course administration of the internship training course
EdO is going through a re-organization currently and that may mean that this role can be adjusted in the future to meet the unit's needs.
Your profile
As you will be responsible for multiple processes you will need to be proactive and flexible to move projects forward, and get things done efficiently and accurately. You will work in an ambitious work environment with high goals. We believe that you are self-confident and independent. You are used to making decisions when needed. It is also important that you are service-minded as the position involves substantial contact with prospective students, current students, and faculty.
Qualifications:
- An academic education.
- An interest in higher education.
- Excellent command of English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
- Comfortable speaking in front of large audiences.
- Experience in networking, enjoying communicating with students, faculty and staff.
- Good computer skills, mainly with Office programs.
Meritorious:
- International experience is an asset since a large part of the applicants, student body, and faculty come from outside Sweden.
- Previous experience from having lived abroad or working in foreign academic institution.
- Curiosity about how AI and digital methods can optimize work processes.
- Previous experience of working with CRM and admissions systems.
Other
This is a permanent, full-time, position located in Stockholm. Preferred starting date in the end of August. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
