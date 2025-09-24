Brand Manager Hematology
2025-09-24
About the position
The purpose of the Brand Manager is to lead the marketing mix execution and coordinate processes related to business planning, marketing plans, portfolio management, market research, new product launches, business performance tracking, and multi-channel marketing targeted for designated brands.
This is a full-time consulting assignment with one of our clients in the pharmaceutical industry. The preferred start date is as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run for at least 3 months with the possibility of extension. Selection will be made continuously.
Responsibilities
Key Role Activities:
• Develop and deploy a cross-functional omni-channel communication and brand strategy and ensure implementation based on solid editorial planning.
• Adapt, translate and garner approval of promotional materials developed by IBVT or other countries. Only in specific cases, create locally relevant content and materials.
• Implement promotional activities according to the omnichannel editorial plan (e.g advertising communication & sales campaigns, multichannel promotional activities, events, congress booths, marketing ad-boards, etc.) for the brands in scope.
• Train and support the field-based team on strategy and use of omni-channel campaigns whilst integrating their feedback in further communication and activities.
• Connect and collaborate with key customers to build network relationship and partnership for market development.
• Analyze and understand competitive landscape, local market and customer needs and insights, by using/shaping the CRM-system (iConnect) and with regular external customer interactions.
• Be co-responsible for the business performance of the brand in scope, i.e. ensure optimal execution of the brand and market mix as defined by the brand and operational plans.
• Ensure local and regional marketing network, where applicable, for their respective brands and therapeutic area, ensuring best practice sharing, insights- and content sharing within the country and/or region.
Your profile
Required knowledge:
• Academic degree in natural sciences, business administration or similar fields required
• 2-5 years of work experience in comparable roles preferred
• Healthcare, pharmaceutical or similar industry experience preferred
• LIF-graduation, or similar preferred
• Strong skills in Microsoft Office
• Valid driver's license required
• High proficiency in spoken and written English and Swedish
We think you are a proactive problem-solver who drives results despite challenges, builds strong relationships with all stakeholders, communicates clearly in all formats, and manages projects with a structured, effective approach.
About the organisation
Poolia offers a high level of expertise in the core areas of permanent placement and temporary staffing. The permanent placement and temporary staffing services are divided into several specialist areas: Finance & Accounting, IT, Office Support, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, Life Science & Engineering and Legal.
Another specialist area is executive recruitment through Poolia Executive Search. The Company was founded by Björn Örås in 1989, and in 2015 had just over 1,350 employees in Sweden, Finland and Germany and a turnover of SEK 757 million.
