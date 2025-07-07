Brand Manager
2025-07-07
Job Responsibilities:
As the Brand Manager (BM) , you will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of multiple brands in the region, with a focus on enhancing brand image and increasing market share. Given the diversity of countries and market dynamics, your role will involve tailoring strategies to local needs, driving brand premiumization and sales growth, and leading key campaigns to success. You will also manage a cross-cultural team to achieve brand objectives across different market environments.
Brand Strategy Development
You will develop and execute localized strategies for multiple brands in the North European market, ensuring premium positioning and competitive advantage. This includes designing and implementing communication plans tailored to local needs and regularly adjusting strategies for sustained growth.
Multi-Brand Management
You will oversee the brand strategy for multiple brands (e.g., Anker, Soundcore, Eufy), creating and implementing customized marketing strategies to enhance brand influence in the region.
Retailer Partnerships
You will establish and maintain strong relationships with key retailers to support brand growth. Leading co-marketing initiatives and optimizing promotions will be a key part of increasing visibility and sales.
Data-Driven Decision Making
You will analyze market data and consumer behavior to refine marketing strategies and ensure efficient use of resources, maximizing return on investment (ROI).
Cross-Cultural Team Management
You will lead and motivate a diverse team across markets and collaborate with Anker's global and regional teams to implement aligned, localized strategies.
Budget and Performance Management
You will manage the marketing budget, evaluate campaign performance, and provide actionable insights to continuously improve effectiveness and ROI.
