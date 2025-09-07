Biträdande Kock
2025-09-07
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
Visa alla jobb hos MohKha Masala AB i Boden
Duties:
Assist the head chef in the preparation and preparation of dishes, especially Indian dishes.
Prepare ingredients, spice mixes, sauces and simple dishes.
Ensure cleanliness, hygiene and order in the kitchen according to Swedish food regulations.
Participate in inventory management, disking, and menu planning support.
Collaborate with other kitchen staff for an efficient workflow.
Qualifications:
At least 1-2 years of experience as a chef or assistant chef.
Knowledge of Indian cooking is an advantage.
Ability to work at a high pace and under time pressure.
Good collaboration skills and responsibility.
Basic knowledge of English; Swedish is an advantage.
Type of employment:
Permanent or fixed-term employment as agreed.
Full-time or part-time (20-40 hours per week).
Working hours on schedule, including evenings and weekends.
Workplace location:
Mohkha Masala AB, Boden, 961 61
Salary & benefits:
Monthly salary: According to collective agreements / industry practice.
Holiday and overtime pay according to law and collective agreements.
Insurance: health insurance, life insurance, occupational injury insurance and occupational pension are taken out through [Fora/other provider].
Working hours:
Full-time: 40 hours/week
Part-time: 20-30 hours/week
Scheduled work, includes day/evening/weekend
Other:
The union opinion is obtained from the Hotel and Restaurant Union (HRF).
The employment follows Swedish labour law rules and collective agreements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
E-post: mmm.dhakaab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MohKha Masala AB
(org.nr 559502-6252) Jobbnummer
9496050