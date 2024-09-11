Biometrics Team Leader, Sr. Director Statistics - Cvrm
2024-09-11
Do you have a statistical expertise and in-depth knowledge within pharma or healthcare? Would you like to combine your leadership skills with your understanding of the technical and regulatory requirements of drug development in a global company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Join us then at AstraZeneca to develop the future treatments of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases!
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
We now offer an exciting opportunity for a Biometric Team Lead with passion, expertise, and experience in developing, coaching, and mentoring a team of fantastic statisticians.
The role will be based in Gothenburg SE.
What you'll do
The Biometrics Team Lead is responsible for the biometrics contribution in one or more drug projects across all phases of development and is line managing a group of statisticians. You will have 6 -10 statisticians directly reporting to you.
Major Responsibilities
In the role, you will:
* Lead the strategic and operational planning of the CVRM Biometrics contributions, to the Development Plans, Regulatory Strategy and Submissions, Health Technology Assessment and Commercial support of AZ products
* Provide leadership for Biometrics staff world-wide so that all work is carried out with regards to AstraZeneca standards and external regulations
* Performance management of your direct reports
* Coach your direct reports to rapid professional development
* Provide leadership and direction to improvement projects/activities/initiatives and drive the implementation of best practice across the department
* Together with your team lead colleagues secure biometrics contribution to the whole CRVM development portfolio
* Represent AstraZeneca to Health Authorities and Reimbursement/Payer organizations
* Investigate and implement statistical approaches, for relevant statistical issues and/or regulatory guidance and/or value demonstration
* Develop contacts with international opinion leaders, consultants and collaborative groups Organizations
Essential for the role
* MSc/PhD in Statistics or Mathematics -containing a substantial statistical component
* Experience in line management and/or project management
* In depth knowledge of the technical and regulatory requirements related to the role of statistician in drug development
* Extensive experience of drug development, program design, data analysis and interpretation
* Experience of regulatory interactions and/or submissions
* In order to be successful in the role as Biometric Team Lead in our organization, we believe that you are a skilled communicator and that you have an excellent ability to build strong relationships. You are also a talented collaborator in order to work across global & functional boundaries, both internally and externally.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you! Welcome with your application (CV and cover letter) no later than September 30, 2024.
We will review the applications continuously so please apply as soon as possible.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca when we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because any opportunity, no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial - finding those moments and recognising their potential. Join us on our journey of building a new kind of organisation to reset expectations of what a bio-pharmaceutical company can be. This means we're opening new ways to work, pioneering cutting edge methods and bringing unexpected teams together. Interested? Come and join our journey. Ersättning
