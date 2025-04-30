Biomaterial researcher
Moroxite AB is looking for a motivated candidate who will work with optimizing and characterizing its ceramic carrier for local bone active protein delivery.
You should have prior laboratory experience of having worked with injectable ceramic biomaterials comprising of calcium sulfates and calcium phosphates. Your work duties will comprise of conducting in-vitro laboratory work including experiments on biomaterial injectability (rheology), biomaterial setting (e.g. work with Gilmore apparatus), mechanical characterization (uniaxial compression testing), chemical characterization (X-ray diffraction, energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy). You will also be responsible evaluating the interactions of the biomaterial with bone cells and therefore prior experience of having worked with mammalian cell culture is a plus. Prior experience of having worked with histological techniques including bone decalcification, paraffin embedding, microtome sectioning and histological staining will be considered a strong positive.
• Doctoral degree in (Ph.D.) in Biology/ Toxicology/ Biotechnology/ Biomedicine
• Experience of having worked with Ceramic biomaterials for orthopedic applications
• Experience with animal models of bone regeneration
• Documented experience with histological techniques including paraffin preparation of samples and microtome sectioning
• Experience of having used mammalian cells and culturing them in both 2D culture systems and 3D culture systems
