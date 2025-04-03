Biolog
UNord Transactions AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Varberg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Varberg
2025-04-03
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Halmstad
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UNord Transactions AB i Varberg
The Universal Kraft Group has been actively developing renewable energy solutions for over 20 years. Our projects range from small hydropower plants to wind power and solar energy. As well as energy recovery, water purification and energy storage solutions, including green hydrogen and green ammonia.
With offices in the UK, Spain, Portugal, Canada and Sweden, we are continuously expanding together with our team. Right now we are recruiting an Assistant Biologist.
About the role
As an Assistant Biologist, you will be part of our Swedish project development team and work closely with the County Administrative Boards and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with regulations for biodiversity, water and habitat protection. You will also work with our technical team in Portugal to carry out feasibility studies, site planning and environmental impact assessments.
Main duties:
Conduct field inspections and land inventories for solar park projects, both using digital tools and site visits.
Perform Nature Value Inventories (NVI) in accordance with Swedish environmental standards.
Identify and document plant and animal species in project areas and assess potential impacts.
Assess biotopes, environmental risks and action strategies for project areas.
Support environmental impact assessments (EIAs), including biodiversity protection planning and habitat conservation strategies.
Conduct Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) to evaluate the long-term sustainability of solar parks.
Provide GIS mapping and soil analyses to support feasibility studies and permit applications.
Prepare documentation for environmental regulatory processes and regulatory approvals.
Support project activities through administrative tasks, including report preparation and communication with stakeholders.
Demand:
Academic background in biology, ecology or environmental science.
Strong understanding of Swedish environmental regulations related to solar energy and biodiversity conservation.
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
Ability to work independently while contributing to multifunctional teams.
Knowledge of Microsoft Office and report writing.
Valid driver's license.
Experience with GIS and digital mapping programs (e.g. QGIS, ArcGIS) is an advantage.
Knowledge of environmental permit processes in Sweden is desirable.
Detail-oriented with strong analytical skills.
Strong communication skills and the ability to engage with authorities and stakeholders.
Proactive and comfortable with scheduling and digital meetings.
What we offer:
Collective agreement affiliation.
Occupational pension.
Medical reimbursement.
Flexitime.
A dynamic and multicultural work environment.
Career development opportunities in a fast-growing sector.
Integration into a motivated and forward-looking team.
To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to recruitment@universalkraft.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03
E-post: jobs@universalkraft.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UNord Transactions AB
(org.nr 559119-8444)
Karl Nordströms Väg 31 (visa karta
)
432 53 VARBERG Arbetsplats
Universal Kraft Nordic AB Jobbnummer
9264888