Bioinformatics Scientist
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Varberg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
We are looking for a bioinformatics scientist to support the genome analytics and informatics needs of the Centre for Genomics Research (CGR). You will join the Data Operations Team and contribute with your bioinformatics expertise to the CGR's multidisciplinary research environment comprising of computational biologists, genome scientists, software engineers, statistical geneticists, postdoctoral researchers, disease area specialists and clinician experts.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities:
• running data processing pipelines and workflows; troubleshooting potential issues with the data, metadata or tools
• designing and benchmarking bioinformatics workflows and pipelines for genomics and other OMICs
• writing data processing scripts integrating multiple bioinformatics tools
• ensuring that our data is managed in line with the standards and guidelines, including managing data transfers between systems and organisations; managing metadata; performing data QC and a wide range of data integration activities
• providing expert advice in the domain of bioinformatics to colleagues and collaborators; helping with challenges related to bioinformatics software, data structures and formats and biological data repositories
• working hands-on with industry leading technologies as our informatics capabilities are fully cloud-based and were designed to handle the analysis of large-scale data aiming to reach up to 2 million genomes by 2026.
Your profile
Experience required:
• hands-on knowledge of genomics community algorithms and solutions
• experience with standard bioinformatics tools and data formats and standards
• good hands-on history programming with Java, Python, R and/or Linux shell scripting
• experience working in cloud environments, for example with AWS services
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at our customer, please contact us at QRIOS for more information. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "674". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
7288652