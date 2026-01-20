Bioengineer
2026-01-20
Join Our Team as a Bioengineer!
We are currently seeking highly motivated Bioengineer to join our dynamic team. In your role as Bioengineer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of our processes. If you have a passion for technology and a keen eye for detail, we encourage you to apply.
About the Role
We are looking for a highly motivated Bioengineer/Research Associate to join the team. You will be involved in our pre-clinical research projects employing cutting-edge immunology and molecular biology technologies using state-of-the art equipment. The Bioengineer role at Anocca is suited to early-career scientists or experienced laboratory technicians with a keen interest in biotechnology and scientific method. You should already have a few years of relevant high-quality experience and hold an MSc in biomedical sciences or equivalent experience. You must have excellent English communication skills, deep knowledge of relevant research techniques and the ability to independently analyse and summarise data. You must be capable of working as part of a team but should also demonstrate initiative to drive projects forward.
What We're Looking For:
MSc in biomedical science or equivalent experience
Significant laboratory experience in Crispr/Cas mediated gene knock-in optimization, process development, and knockout cell lines generation
Extensive experience in cell biology, with an emphasis on immunology and primary T cell culture
Good time management skills and proficient in data documentation
Fluent written and spoken English
It would be nice if you have:
Experience working in biotech or biopharmaceutical companies
Experience with non-viral gene editing using Lonza Nucleofector and Maxcyte electroporation instrument
Experience in multi-color flow cytometry and molecular biology techniques such as ddPCR and Western Blot
Experience in handling peripheral blood mononuclear cells and related cell isolations
Why Join Us?
Our company is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to make a difference in the industry. We offer a dynamic working environment where talent and ambition are recognized and rewarded. Join us, and be part of a team that values growth, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence.
We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
A collaborative and supportive work culture.
State-of-the-art facilities and resources.
How to Apply:
If this Bioengineer position resonates with you, we would love to hear from you. Submit your application, including your CV and a cover letter. Join us in making a difference, apply now!
