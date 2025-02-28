BIM Application Administrator
2025-02-28
Are you looking for a new challenge in an exciting, high-tech environment? Join Hitachi Energy as a BIM Application administrator in the Power Grids division and work in a team which is dedicated to creating a future, where innovative digital technologies bring cleaner energy to more people.
As a BIM Application Administrator, you will ensure that the application serves the business continuity in high availability, continuous improvements, information/cyber security and scalability to help bring us into the future.
Your responsibilities
Being responsible for application administration and documentation.
Making decisions regarding changes in functionality in the application/system together with the application owner and manager.
User license and access management.
Solving and managing application issues.
Supporting and training User and Power Users.
Implement and maintain company requirements and guidelines.
Helpdesk application support.
Reporting to 3rd line support (Application Suppliers, IS/IT etc).
Arranging User and Power User meetings.
Application development, administration, user support.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
As a foundation, you have a minimum of a bachelor's Degree in engineering /Civil Design or a related field, combined with at least five (5) years of experience in 3D Modelling and BIM methodology.
You have deep knowledge in BIM applications, customizations, processes and application usage.
It is required that you have experience in BIM 360/Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit Architecture, Dynamo, AutoCAD and Navisworks, as well as experience from BIM model and data coordination.
You also need experience in defining best practices and routines as well as creating instructions and manuals.
Experience in VR/XR applications is qualifying.
Experience from a multinational organization.
On a personal level, you have a creative mindset, great interpersonal skills, and excellent ability to resolve issues.
In this role you need to be self-motivated and work effectively both independently and as part of the team.
It's important that you communicate well at all levels of the organization and get your messages across in a coherent and clear way.
You need to have a high level of integrity and a results-based orientation.
Excellent communication and analytical skills.
Fluency in English is required, whereas Swedish and other additional languages are highly valued.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
