Bilmekaniker / Service Technician - Norrköping
2026-01-14
We are excited to announce that Tesla will open their Refurbishment Operation in Norrköping!
At Tesla, our Used Car Service Technicians are the backbone of the Used Car Refurb Operations, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and as a Service Technician, Used Cars, you will help ensure an equally innovative service to our customers. To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working. You should have a passion for the brand and the ability to build on your technical skill set and thrive in a team environment.
Are you up for the challenge?
We Offer
• A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning & collaboration are key to success
• The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
• Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
• A competitive compensation and benefits package
• A safe, clean and fun workplace
What You'll Do
Service, repair, refurbish and improve: Working with Tesla specific software and advanced tools you will be performing repairs and maintenance on all types of Tesla vehicles.
Driven: Efficient in completing repairs and driven to exceed expectations on quality and productivity.
Become proficient to perform common repairs autonomously and learn how to perform complex repairs.
Ensure top quality: Fix it right first time, we trust you to inspect our vehicles diligently before return and pre-delivery.
Collaborate: Working across teams (local and over the region) you will be sharing support and best practices in order to further improve the used car and service experience.
Develop: Setting you up for success our dedicated in-house training teams offer a blended learning strategy to help develop your technical skills. And by also sharing your own skills and knowledge with the team, you're a part of driving the whole group forward.
What You'll Bring
Technically experienced: You have some professional experience performing vehicle service and repairs working within either automotive, aviation, marine or similar industries.
Technically qualified: You ideally have relevant certification to perform vehicle repairs in Sweden.
You will self-manage your technical expertise development.
A good communicator: You speak and write English well and know how to get your point across clearly and respectfully.
Safe to drive: We require you to hold a driver's license.
Flexible: You may work in shifts to support your team, which may include weekends, morning and evening shifts. You are willing to travel when needed.
Eligible: to work in Sweden.
