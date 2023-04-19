BI & Data Analytics Manager
2023-04-19
The position
Envirotainer was founded in 1985 and currently has a fleet of more than 6,000 active airfreight containers that ensure that temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals can be delivered from where they are produced to the patient safely. Every day, millions of doses of pharmaceuticals from all types of pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide are successfully shipped in their containers. Due to continued strong growth, we are now looking for a BI & Data Analytics Manager to join the Envirotainer IT Architecture & Data Analytics team.
Your primary focus will be to manage the BI & Data Analytics domain from an IT perspective. This includes managing and developing new and existing data platforms and tools that provides the business with data, tools, and capabilities to analyze data and produce business reports, dashboards, and analytical insights needed for data driven decisions and formal reporting.
Requirements
We expect the applicants for the role to have:
A university degree in engineering/data science or other relevant degree and at least five years working experience as a data platform manager/engineer/scientist/architect or other relevant roles.
Experience and interest in cloud technology such as Azure and AWS.
Experience from any of the following: information and data modeling, MDM, data warehousing, OLAP-cubes and PowerBI, databases (SQL), Kafka, Azure Data Factory and ETL/ELT, data integration platforms, DataOps.
Understanding of building data pipelines using e.g., Python or SQL.
The ability to:
Manage requirements, maintenance, and development activities together with our customers, vendors, and partners.
Work with implementing a solid data architecture and data governance.
Personal characteristics:
You are passionated about data and data-driven organizations, you are open minded, curious and want to learn new things. You are self-propelled, prestigeless, have a strong personal drive and like to get things done.
You are interested in both the business and the technology perspective and can communicate effectively with different stakeholders to implement new functionality.
You are offered
An opportunity to work with something very important for the society.
A company that will invest a lot in your development and opportunity to learn.
To become a part of a global and financially stable company with a healthy business, a strong position on the world market and with an ambitious growth plan and road map in the coming years.
Our core values are essential to us. Trustworthiness, Passion, Agility and Team spirit.
Read more about them at https://www.envirotainer.com/about-us/core-values/
Location
Rotebro as the primary location with a certain degree of flexibility working from remote.
For questions regarding this position or hiring process please contact Sara Adolfsson at sara.adolfsson@qrios.se
