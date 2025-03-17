BI Developer
Who we are
Lowell is one of Europe's leading and most respected credit management companies, we believe in the importance of good relationships. Whether that's with our customers or our people.
Together, we make credit work better for all! Our mission is to help customers on the path to becoming debt free; with a real focus on helping our customers pay off their debts in practical and affordable ways. We do this honestly, ethically and by treating our customers with dignity and respect. We buy debts from lots of different companies in all kinds of sectors as well as provide collection services for other businesses.
Our focus on sustainability, hybrid working, leadership development and career progression makes working at Lowell a rewarding experience.
So that's us, now let's talk about your role...
Lowell is looking for a BI Developer (MS BI full stack)
We are looking for a BI Developer to liaise directly with stakeholders to gather and influence reporting requirements before building out insightful PowerBI dashboards in a fully automated and governed manner.
You are a BI Developer with a key attention to detail and an inquisitive mind searching for an opportunity where you will be responsible for using your SQL and Power BI capabilities.
Together, we go further - and it starts with you. So, if you're interested in adding your voice to our fantastic team of people, take the first step and apply today.
Welcome with your application!
Job description
Success in the role as BI Developer is measured not only how well you know your SQL skills but also how well you know our business and shape the reporting environment.
As BI Developer you will be responsible for the development of new metrics and dimensions that will increase the understanding of Lowell's performance and liase with the Data Management Team to ensure such metrics and dimensions are available for the wider data community.
Your role will also include:
* Creation and maintaining Power BI dashboards.
* Automation of the production of currently manual reports.
* Development and maintaining custom visuals and dashboards that provide insights into key business trends and facilitate questioning and actions.
* Work with the Data Management Team on developing and optimizing data warehouse capability.
* Query tables using SQL and work on ways to optimize business performance.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role you will need to have a strong understanding of SQL and be comfortable reading and writing complex SQL queries ideally across multiple platforms. You have experience of working with Power BI on prem and cloud (Azure) and a natural flair for creative data visualization.
With a strong written and verbal communication skills in English you are comfortable communicating and building relationships with stakeholders at all levels. The ability to 'grasp the ask' is key.
Other key experiences
* 1-5 years' experience in a similar role using SQL, DAX, Power Query or Azure Platform.
* Strong problem-solving skills and curiosity to learn.
* Good understanding of databases and ability to write complex SQL queries.
* Experience in building reports and dashboards with Power BI on prem and cloud.
* Previous experience in a finance, collections, or payments supporting data analytics role is a plus.
* Solid organizational skills, ability to prioritize and multi-task in a demanding environment.
* Able to optimize and improve automation of data processes.
* Competent at understanding and converting complex logic into actionable insights.
* A bachelor's degree in data analytics, economics, mathematics, finance, or a related field of study.
* Knowing one Nordic language is a plus.
What we offer
We welcome you to an exciting company with high goals and ambitions, which is constantly working to develop and challenge itself. We offer you a warm company climate, great colleagues and good benefits and working conditions. At Lowell, we have chosen to work in a hybrid model, which means that we work both in the office and from home. A little depending on the role and tasks of course.
Lowell is a value-driven company that lives by the values of Pioneering, Ambition, Compassion, Excellence and Responsibility. These values are the foundation of Lowell's business and way of being and working.
Whatever your culture, gender identity, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, or disability status, if you're ready to help us make credit work better for all, we think you'll fit right in. Our people are our strength, so we build strong teams thriving with diverse voices, and offer benefits that can keep our people strong. Ersättning
