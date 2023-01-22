Best work in the world
The world's best job is now available to apply for!
You work independently and plan your day together with the company.
We support you with everything you need to be able to carry out your work in the premium segment.
What we are looking for is the following in our staff:
* You hate disorder
• You think that a tidy home is a good home
* You make sure to do these little things that customers love
* You can work independently
* You want freedom
* You must have a crazy sense of humor
* You have a driving license and a car
What we offer is work that will take you to new heights where you yourself will. Be able to set your own goals for your own development. When you reach full-time, the company will offer you the opportunity to take out healthcare insurance, a company car and much more.
Our customer is an international group that recently acquired a new brand on the Swedish market. They have extensive experience in building functioning infrastructure and creating successful companies. They hire their staff through an external payroll partner.
Their goal is to create a simpler, more pleasant and slightly easier everyday life for their customers. They therefore offer tailor-made solutions to improve efficiency for their customers. The only thing they never change is our environmental thinking, which always consists of cleaning environmentally friendly with the most environmentally friendly products on the market. With our various services, we streamline and ensure that our customers can focus on their business and we on everything around them.
Your application must be in English to be processed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-21
E-post: Hello@publicfund.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Let's make a deal". Arbetsgivare AB Hunneberg Redovisning
