Benefits Operations Senior Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for a Senior Specialist within Benefit Operations who thrives in a blend of hands on operational delivery and datadriven process improvement. In this role, you will serve as a senior specialist within benefit administration, ensuring consistent, accurate, and compliant execution of global benefit processes.
You will join a collaborative People Services & Operations team that supports more than 130,000 colleagues worldwide. This is a unique opportunity to shape futureproof benefit operations through automation, digitalisation, and structured operational governance.
Key responsibilities include:
Deliver and oversee operational benefit processes in a global context, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and a highquality employee experience.
Own the operational governance for selected benefit areas, including oversight of core data, operational rules, and endtoend process design, as well as coordination with key stakeholders across markets and functions.
Establish and maintain clear routines, documentation, and process standards, enabling consistent and reliable execution across the team.
Ensure high data quality and secure data flows between HR systems, payroll, and external vendors, applying strong analytical and Excelbased problemsolving skills.
Drive improvements and automation, identifying opportunities to simplify, standardise, and digitalise benefit operations over time.
Collaborate widely across the organisation, working closely with Payroll, Rewards, Tech, local HR teams, and external partners to ensure aligned and efficient delivery.
Provide expert Tier 2-3 support on complex benefit questions and operational topics, offering clarity and guidance in challenging cases.
WHO YOU ARE
You thrive in a role where hands on operations meet continuous improvement, and you bring the skills and mindset needed to navigate a complex, global benefit environment. You combine analytical strength with structured execution and clear communication. Specifically, you bring:
Strong analytical ability and expert level Excel skills (complex logic; VBA is a plus).
Confidence working with complex, multi-country data and sensitive financial information.
Clear, adaptable communication with stakeholders at different levels and across many markets.
The ability to bring structure to ambiguous or evolving operational landscapes.
Experience within HR operations, benefits administration, payroll operations, or similar fields.
A Bachelor degree in Human Resources, Business administration or related field.
Fluency in English and Swedish.
Experience working with operational controls, audit requirements, or risk-based process governance is a strong plus.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
You'll be part of a team that works closely together, supports each other, and drives progress through collaboration. The role gives you the opportunity to work in a global setting while helping us modernise and streamline how we deliver benefits. You'll have real impact on creating simpler, smarter operations for the future.
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25
