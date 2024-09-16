Beamline Scientist At Rixs
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Spectroscopy / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2024-09-16
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a Beamline Scientist to work as a part of the RIXS of MAX IV Laboratory.
Currently, the RIXS team has 5 members, who work together on developing new capabilities, building up instruments, beamline and spectrometer commissioning and user support at Veritas and SPECIES-RIXS beamlines.
Both beamlines are equipped with RIXS end stations, which cover different energy regions and resolving powers. At Veritas there is a 10 m Rowland type grating spectrometer for high resolution studies with a time resolved delay line detector (DLD). SPECIES (RIXS) is equipped with a small XES 350 Rowland type spectrometer for low resolution measurements and a high resolution plane grating spectrometer that is currently under build up. Both spectrometers at SPECIES also use time resolved DLD detectors. Both the Vertias and SPECIES (RIXS) beamlines will provide a wide range of sample environments like, N2 cooling and He cryo cooling of solid samples, powder samples, electrochemistry-cell, gas-cell, moisture-cell, and liquid jets, that are currently commissioning. Most of the equipment, at both Veritas and Species (RIXS), are developed in house including control and data acquisition software and as such it is up to the beamline staff to make sure that they are operational for the users. This gives the staff the opportunities to develop unique instruments and experimental environments.
The work tasks of the Beamline Scientist include, but are not limited to the following:
- Development of their own scientific project within the possibilities and capabilities of the beamlines and collaboration with user groups.
- Active participation in the commissioning, support, development and maintenance of the beamlines and the endstations in collaboration with the RIXS team.
- Active participation in the development of existing and new sample environments at the endstations in collaboration with the entire RIXS team.
- Interaction with and support of user groups.
The person will be encouraged to take part in the scientific and development projects run at both SPECIES or VERITAS beamlines by either RIXS team or users.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- The successful candidate must hold a PhD degree in physics, chemistry, materials science, or a related discipline.
- Documented extensive experience of working with ultrahigh vacuum instrumentation.
- Documented ample knowledge of and extensive experience of performing experiments in the field of Condensed Matter Physics using synchrotron based RIXS, ARPES, or Neutron Scattering techniques.
- Extensive experience of designing, building, and commissioning complex scientific instrumentation or writing control and data acquisition software for complex scientific instrumentation is considered as advantage.
Below are seen as merits
- Experience in user support at the synchrotrons
- Software development skills
- Experience in design and simulation software (Solidworks, Comsol, etc.)
The successful candidate will get:
- Excellent possibilities to drive scientific research or instrumentation development in collaboration with the beamline team, and the users.
- A stimulating RIXS groups where we help each and push the limits of scientific instrumentation.
- A unique chance to engage with a large number of research projects performed by our users.
As a person you are able to demonstrate the ability work in a team, good communication skills and good command of the English.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/

On call services may apply.
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
