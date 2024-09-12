Battery Production - Industrial Engineer
The roles
We are looking for new colleagues to join our engineering team in the battery production.
If you want to be part of a high performing, tight knit and value creating team of engineers working towards a more sustainable future, we are looking forward to your application!
We want to find a person who can contribute to the good cooperation and high spirit within our team and organisation.
You will have the possibility to affect the development of Scania's batteries to ensure a safe and sustainable production and usage of our products. You will work with internal and external stakeholders and communicate with colleagues on all levels.
At Scania we strive for continuous improvements, therefore the development and documentation of our common ways of working is part of the job.
As an industrial engineer, the main tasks include:
• Responsibility for the function of Scania's new battery production line
• Participate in the product development project and lead own sub projects related to machine installations.
• Analysing impact on equipment when new products are introduced in the factory
• Participate in the purchasing process to acquire a new production line. Work include writing specification of requirements, RFQ, analysis of layouts, concepts and other production related material.
• Conduct analysis, risk assessments and other evaluations following our investment process
• Supplier contact, set up acceptance test for suppliers (SAT,FAT) and follow up of other Scania specific demands towards decided supplier.
• The projects are following Scania's investment process for equipment (PEIP) and a technical regulation hand book for suppliers (TFP).
Who are you?
We believe that you are a curious and kind person who enjoys finding solutions to small and big problems. You need to be generous with your learnings, so that we all can collectively benefit from our achievements, and learn from our mistakes.
As we are on standby to support our colleagues in production with trouble shooting and problem solving during unplanned production stops, it is important that you are flexible and have the possibility to adapt your communication to different people in a constructive way.
You take responsibility for delivering your tasks on time, and ensure the progress of your activities independently.
Qualifications
• We highly appreciate the diversity of our team and we encourage applicants of all genders, ages and backgrounds
• Experience of industrial engineering is meriting, but interest and willingness to learn are also highly valued
• Bachelor or Master of Science degree, Scania Technician (internal education) or similar experience from previous relevant roles
• Knowledge of Scania's production processes and work methods suck as PEIP and TFP is meriting
• Professional level of spoken and written English is required and proficiency in Swedish is meriting
Who are we?
We are here to make a difference.
We are a diverse team with different levels of experience, spanning from a few months, to over a decade of expertise. Together, we are now exploring an exciting new area of the automotive industry. We have various responsibilities within production engineering, covering processes, equipment and software.
As a manager, I strongly see the benefits of a productive and supportive team work. I do my best in creating an atmosphere where all team members understand and feel the importance of their contributions. For our team to create the most value, I believe it is important to be clear where we are heading, and why we are going in that direction.
More information
If you would you like to know more about the position feel free to contact me, Ayush Saraswat ayush.saraswat@scania.com
or my colleague group manager Gabriyel Tasel, gabriyel.tasel@scania.com
.
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV, and grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. A background check may be done for this position. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but not later than 2024-10-11.
