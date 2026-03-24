Battery Hardware System Verification/Testing Engineer
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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We are looking for an experienced Senior Battery Hardware System Verification/Testing Engineer to join our team. In this role, you will plan, execute, and analyze system-level tests for battery packs and components, ensuring their performance, safety, and compliance with specifications. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including CAE, component design, and system teams, to define test methods, document results, and drive improvements in testing processes.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:
Plan and execute system-level tests on battery packs and components
Define test activities and methods using FMEA, requirement specifications, and system architecture.
Perform hands-on testing in lab environments, including: Environmental tests, vibration tests and electrical load tests
Document test results and support root cause analysis.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams:Contribute to method development and process improvements for system testing.
CAE team
Component design teams (cell, enclosure, electrical, thermal)
System team
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you have a relevant technical education, such as an M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Mechanical, or Mechatronics Engineering.
MOREOVER, WE SEE THAT YOU HAVE:
Previous experience in system-level battery testing.
Hands-on experience with electrical and mechanical test equipment.
Strong ability to interpret and analyze test data, identify trends, and detect anomalies.
Familiarity with data acquisition and analysis tools (e.g., CANalyzer, MATLAB, Excel, Concerto).
Knowledge of scripting/programming for data analysis and automation (Python, MATLAB, VBA).
Desirable Skills:
Experience with automated test systems and test bench development.
Knowledge of battery management systems (BMS).
Experience in automotive or energy storage industries.
Familiarity with ISO 26262 or functional safety standards. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9816903