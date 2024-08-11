Båtbyggare

Honors Yachts Coating AB / Möbelsnickarjobb / Värmdö
2024-08-11


Are you interested in boat industry? We are looking for a positive, flexible, passionate team player.
Your profile:
10 years experience working in boat industry
Familiar with the products of Epoxy, Polyester and Resin, Gelcoat, Paint etc.
Have worked with fiberglass, carbon fiber, steel and aluminium boat
Experience with spackle, polishing and gelcoat application
Color match and painting skill
Operating forklift and excavator
Spanish and English

Please send your CV to us ASAP!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25
E-post: info@honorsyachts.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Honors Yachts Coating AB (org.nr 559209-5441)
Hässelmarabacken 1 (visa karta)
139 60  VÄRMDÖ

Kontakt
Anndy Barralaga
info@honorsyachts.se
0706933633

Jobbnummer
8833219

