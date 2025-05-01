Båtbyggare
2025-05-01
Are you interested in boat industry? We are looking for a positive, flexible, passionate team player.
Your profile:
10 years experience working in boat industry
Familiar with the products of Epoxy, Polyester and Resin, Gelcoat, Paint etc.
Have worked with fiberglass, carbon fiber, steel and aluminium boat
Experience with spackle, polishing and gelcoat application
Color match and painting skill
Operating forklift and excavator
Spanish and English
Please send your CV to us ASAP! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15
E-post: info@honorsyachts.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Honors Yachts Coating AB
(org.nr 559209-5441)
Hässelmarabacken 1 (visa karta
)
139 60 VÄRMDÖ Kontakt
Anndy Barralaga info@honorsyachts.se 0706933633 Jobbnummer
9315403