Baseband Physical Layer SW Expert to Huawei

Founded in 1988, Huawei Technologies is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications and network solutions providers in the world and in 2000 Huawei established the first overseas R&D office in Sweden. Huawei Technology Sweden is continuously growing and with 300+ R&D engineers located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Lund we are trailblazing the path to future 5G wireless systems with a focus on standardization, research, and pre-development.
Scope:
Research on key software technologies for the next generation wireless products.
Responsibilities:
As the BB physical layer SW expert, be responsible for physical layer SW architecture design for B5G/6G wireless products, to define requirements, design application and features, drive technical studies, and coordinate works between different teams.
Help to build long-term strategic plan and business plan for future BB Software Architecture.
Work closely with physical layer algorithm developers, MAC layer scheduler algorithm developers, hardware designers and software designers.
Qualifications requirements:
Rich experience in baseband Software development or system design for 3G/4G/5G base station;
Deep knowledge in real-time, close-to-hardware programing with cache, cache coherency, DMA and memory management.
Good knowledge in inter-processor communication and task scheduling.
Good knowledge in SW modeling knowledge or experience such as actor-based parallel modeling methodology, development process of Eclipse components, UML/SysML modelling.
Highly developed skills in finding new innovative solutions, strategic visions and ability of leading and driving activities.
