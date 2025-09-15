Bartender/Restaurant captain

Two Guys in Älmhult AB / Servitörsjobb / Älmhult
2025-09-15


Visa alla servitörsjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra Göinge, Ljungby, Markaryd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Two Guys in Älmhult AB i Älmhult

Bartender / Restaurant Captain - Two Guys Gastro Pub, Älmhult
We are looking for a Bartender/Restaurant Captain to lead our front-of-house team and help create a specialized gin bar experience in a truly unique environment. The ideal candidate is passionate about mixology, thrives on crafting exceptional drinks, and believes in delivering outstanding guest experiences.
You should be confident in taking charge of a team, setting the tone for service, and ensuring that every guest leaves with a memorable impression.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15
E-post: twoguys.se@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Two Guys in Älmhult AB (org.nr 559498-5128)

Jobbnummer
9509926

Prenumerera på jobb från Two Guys in Älmhult AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Two Guys in Älmhult AB: