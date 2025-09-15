Bartender/Restaurant captain
Two Guys in Älmhult AB / Servitörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla servitörsjobb i Älmhult
2025-09-15
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Two Guys in Älmhult AB i Älmhult
Bartender / Restaurant Captain - Two Guys Gastro Pub, Älmhult
We are looking for a Bartender/Restaurant Captain to lead our front-of-house team and help create a specialized gin bar experience in a truly unique environment. The ideal candidate is passionate about mixology, thrives on crafting exceptional drinks, and believes in delivering outstanding guest experiences.
You should be confident in taking charge of a team, setting the tone for service, and ensuring that every guest leaves with a memorable impression. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15
E-post: twoguys.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Two Guys in Älmhult AB
(org.nr 559498-5128) Jobbnummer
9509926