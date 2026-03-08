Bartender - Basta
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Servitörsjobb / Gävle Visa alla servitörsjobb i Gävle
2026-03-08
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Gävle
, Falun
, Uppsala
, Borlänge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 11 trattorias.
About You and The Role
We are looking for a passionate and charming bartender with previous experience in a cocktail bar or full a la carte restaurant. The experience in mixology and wine knowledge is a plus.
You will be working in a very busy environment serving lots of cocktails
You will be responsible for the preparation of drinks components including; clarification, carbonization, infusions and more.
Greet our guests with a smile and chat at the bar that makes them instantly feel welcomed.
Pour each drink to perfection and not forgetting to replace the last bottle in the fridge.
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Rewarding salary + tips
5000kr referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Delicious team meals and bottomless soft drinks on shifts
Flexible contracts tailored to your needs
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
Work-life balance, 4 weeks schedule ahead, once a month weekend off
The unforgettable annual Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Sweden's Best Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7347405-1880047". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Drottninggatan 18 (visa karta
)
803 20 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9783533