Barista Market Developer Manager at Oatly
Oatly AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2025-05-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
As the No.1 dairy-free alternative for baristas within speciality coffee, Oatly iKaffe is kind of a big deal in the coffee world. We're looking for an Oatly iKaffe enthusiast to take ownership of the success of this product, and unlock new waves of growth; new occasions, new concepts, new times of day, and strengthen our relationships within the coffee community and those connected with it. You're actually the head of speciality coffee and experiences.
There are boundless ways this can be done, so this job will be dynamic and exciting, but at its core, this job will entail:
Develop the strategy for growth for Oatly iKaffe within speciality coffee, that drives influence within other channels -in the Nordics; Sweden, Denmark, Norway & Finland
Leading our team of 4 x Barista Market Developers to execute the strategy within the key cities in the Nordics
Planning for and facilitating the growth & development of the Barista team (as a collective and as individuals)
Working with the Nordic Brand Team to further the Oatly mission to reduce consumer reliance on dairy
Strategic responsibility for Oatly activations and promotions within the coffee industry and communities connected with it
Identifying, creating and maintaining strong relationships which lead to mutually beneficially outcomes for Oatly and the top tier coffee shops, bakeries and other sectors influencing taste experience
Building fantastic & meaningful relationships with customers, partners and the Oatly crew
Working with your team to expand understanding of how sustainability impacts the coffee and foodservice industry
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help.
In this role, you will report to General Manager Nordics and the location for this role is Stockholm.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there...
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLE You have a wealth of experience within the speciality coffee/foodservice/restaurant industry, and driving growth within a business.
You have a deep understanding of how the coffee industry works in the Nordic countries.
You have experience leading and developing a team and delivering through others.
You are connected to trends, spot opportunities, and a track record of driving change to capitalize on.
You have an understanding of the commercial world, and can balance a results oriented mindset whilst nurturing a quality, values orientated brand.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You are already engaged with our brand, and you love our products.
You feel connected to our mission of encouraging health, sustainability, and transparency.
You are a self-starter who doesn't need direct supervision to motivate you for success - we believe strongly in building a culture of individual accountability and ownership and need partners that can embrace that mentality.
You are ready to make your mark with a pioneering brand, leveraging your experience to deliver amazing results and continue the success story of an outstanding company.
You have entrepreneurial spirit in that you're comfortable with ambiguity and are energised by the process of building something lasting from the ground up.
You enjoy sharing your quirkiness and talents with your coworkers.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity. You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 26th of May.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly xxx
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26
