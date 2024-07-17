Barista
Hi,
We are looking for a warm hearted and fun person to join the Roots family from August 5th.
Roots is a the student cafe at Hyper Island in Hammarby Sjöstad.
We are serving our students, staff and neighbours in the building so we get a lot of returning customers which means, being friendly and outgoing is a great plus!
Who are we looking for:
You that have a cafe barista experience with a good English, friendly, good in working under pressure, can make decisions on a whim, comfortable working at times alone and of course with passion for people and coffee.
The job around 80% which means that you will open and leave early or you come late and close the cafe.
The cafe is open from 7:15-16:00 Monday - Friday. We are closed on weekends and Holidays.
Job description:
• Starting date - 24-08-05
• Preparing sandwiches in the morning and some prep in the afternoon.
• Barista work
• Connect with people and enjoy chatting
If this is something you think that will fit you, please contact me via mail in English.
Mails in Swedish will not be answered.
My name is Tomer and I'm the owner of Roots cafe.
Please send your CV and something about yourself ( Just few sentences) in English to rootscafesthlm@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01
E-post: rootscafesthlm@gmail.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Virkesvägen 2
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM
Tomer Sharabi rootscafesthlm@gmail.com
