DPO EaaS / Rental
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-12
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description: What you will doAs a DPO, you will lead an agile team of solution professionals, playing a key role in transforming the product vision into value creation. You will turn the product roadmap into working deliverables in your team backlog, aligned with the overall strategy and product vision. You will be a member of the stable team responsible for managing the team backlog.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS (Volvo Financial Services), and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibility in the following areas:
Lead a diverse global team focused on product engineering, development, and implementation
Ensure transparency, understanding, and dependencies of the team backlog.
Clarify team purpose, strategy, and business priorities.
Ensure that the digital product is developed and maintained in compliance with the given architecture, security requirements, and digital product strategy until decommissioning is completed.
Manage budget and financial follow-up for the owned digital products and solutions
Manage dependencies and collaborate with other teams and business partners, as needed.
Secure that SLAs (Service Level Agreements) are established and fulfilled end-to-end for any solutions managed by the team, for both the delivery and consuming services.
Manage life cycle management and support of digital products and solutions in team scope.
Ensure that the team regularly collects feedback on implemented work.
Contribute to digital product roadmap and capacity planning.
Be responsible for team and culture development to secure proper capacity and capability for its delivery.
Your future teamYou will report directly to the DPAO, New Services. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset, and a proven record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place to Work Award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships. This allows us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden where we are establishing our new Global Hub.
Who are you? Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you bring a genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, along with a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, we welcome you to apply for this role. You take a proactive approach to your responsibilities and contribute ideas and recommendations to drive productivity and efficiency.We believe the successful candidate has excellent knowledge of automotive financing, preferably within leasing and rental, combined with a strong level of ambition and the ability to understand both team and corporate objectives. They demonstrate superior verbal and interpersonal communication skills, along with the ability to handle confidential information and work with a high level of integrity and ethics. You have also proven experience in problem solving, research, and analysis.
Qualifications and experience required to be successful in this role include:
Strong business analysis, problem solving, and decision-making capabilities
Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Information Technology Management or Computer Science
Five-plus years of experience in Digital Technical Product development and Digital Product life cycle management (you build it, you run it)
Five plus years of experience and in-depth knowledge of agile methodology, Scrum methods for digital product management, including testing approaches and technologies
Experience and ability to identify, track, and manage dependencies within product roadmap and release plans, ensuring smooth delivery execution and timely delivery.
Outstanding communications, presentation, leadership, and stakeholder management skills
Ability to effectively manage the priorities and conflicting needs of stakeholders
Experience and understanding of solution architecting, component development, Infrastructure monitoring and maintenance, user role management, and API development.
User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) design experience
Ability to have fun and a willingness to try new things and challenge the status quo.
What's in it for you?We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, and you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. We invest in your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business, and being together enables us to strengthen our innovative and collaborative culture and support your continued success. We also understand that you may need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage in a way that fits well with our culture.Ready for the next move?If you want to make a real impact on your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last application day is 26th of June.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "32712-44242262". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Emma Lindström +46 0765538789 Jobbnummer
9962021