Mate to the Fleet Department
Njord Survey AB / Fartygsbefälsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fartygsbefälsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-12
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Are you our new team member?
We are currently looking for a Mate to join our Fleet Department. We are reaching out to individuals with an interest in technical solutions who wants to work with navigation and vessel maintenance of a survey vessel during operation.
About us:
Njord Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction for renewable energy and more.
Njord Survey is currently in an exciting phase of growth, and we recently reached 115 dedicated employees offering customized solutions for project specific requirements and client needs. We offer opportunities for personal development in a dynamic environment.
Scope of work:
At Njord Survey we have a set-up where the processing of data is carried out from the Gothenburg office while the vessel crews are responsible for collecting survey data offshore. As a Mate, you will be part of the offshore crew and work close to the Master onboard. You will make sure that the vessel is operated in a safe and correct way as well as carry out preventive maintenance on vessel equipment and service systems onboard.
A Mate at Njord Survey can independently take on the role as Officer of the watch when the Master is not on duty. The job also includes to continuously evaluate and interpret the safety conditions for vessel, environment and crew to decide if the conditions live up to the established safety requirements for operation.
We are looking for a Mate to join the team onboard M/V Northern Storm. You will work onboard for two weeks, followed by four weeks off.
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for you who have an interest in technical solutions and preferably someone with previous experience from working on smaller vessels.
The organizational language is English and therefore you need to be able to communicate on a professional proficiency level in English in both speech and writing.
Requirements:
Medical certificate, ENG1 or equivalent
Basic safety STCW
Restricted Operators Certificate (ROC)
Deck Officer Class V / VI or M200GT or RYA/MCA
Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS)
The ability to communicate on a professional proficiency level in English
EU or UK citizenship
Residency in Sweden, Poland or UK
Merits:
General Operator's Certificate (GOC)
Location: Offshore
Working time: 2 weeks of work followed by 4 weeks off from work
Our offers to you:
We offer a workplace for you to grow and to stay. At Njord Survey you become part of an experienced team who have fun together and build on each other's ideas. We invest in our personnel and believe that competence development should be a combination of gained experience from diverse projects together with courses, workshops and activities.
We offer a wide range of employee benefits such as a wellness benefit of 5000 SEK/year, private medical insurance, access to our personnel benefit's portal, team activities and more.
Our recruitment process:
The recruitment process consists of several evaluation steps to ensure a qualitative process. First a phone interview for us to learn more about your ambitions and for you to get to know Njord Survey and our offers better, followed by online tests and a competence-based interview with the department manager. The aim of the process is for you to learn about the content of the role and for us to evaluate if you have the right profile for the position. You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page here.
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
The application will be open until 5 July 2026. Interviews are expected to take place in August.
Candidate selection is ongoing, please hand in your application as soon as possible.
We are looking forward reading your application!
We kindly ask to not be contacted for external recruitment services.
The company is covered by the collective agreement Utveckling & Tjänster. A local trade union representing Sveriges Ingenjörer/Saco can be contacted at saco@njordsurvey.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7890136-2051167". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Njord Survey AB
(org.nr 556949-8263), https://njordsurvey.teamtailor.com
Frihamnen 16B (visa karta
)
417 70 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Njord Survey Jobbnummer
9962018