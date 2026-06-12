Unit Manager - Cab Product Follow-Up
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla logistikjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-12
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Job Title: Unit Manager - Cab Product Follow-Up
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Do you wish to ensure that our customs continue to be the most satisfied customers in the business?
Do you like to lead and develop a well-functioning unit with close feedback from our customers?
Do you like to work with the complete cab in small and fast projects?
Do you like the challenges in being in a multi-cultural work environment?
If the answers is yes, then this is the right job for you!
Product follow-up - cab has the responsibility to lead and develop improvements regarding quality, warranty cost and product cost as well as handling design related improvements in our current product offering. This units main tasks are to handle field quality and warranty cost issues, handling the localization of cab developed parts in the China production facility and managing development of small projects for new product solution and to cope with coming legal demands connected to the current platform, currently primarily towards brand Scania but with a vision to be fully global and support all brands in the group.
This position is based in Södertälje and you will be part of a global management team with localization in Sweden, Germany, Brazil and US but also with a strong connection to China.
Job Responsibilities
Lead and coach the team to fulfil the corporate targets and together with the management team carve out the strategy for the global way of working with product follow-up, including visualizing this for the team and create structure in the daily operations.
The unit currently consist of four designers and six assignment managers, three of the members are consultants. You also have responsibility to balance the resources within your team and in a non-prestigious way, with the other managers in the section.
As manager for product follow-up you will:
be working in a flexible environment where you will build a broad network with many different areas globally.
earn a great knowledge about all the components in the cab and explore your skills for strategical business acumen and leadership.
train your presentations skills when you at different levels push for your strategies or present the current status.
be a stakeholder for aftermarket activities within TRATON and Cab development.
Who You Are
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
You are an experienced leader who can easily influence others.
You enjoy working in international environment.
You are flexible and can adopt as the situation shift.
You are structured and can clearly visualize you strategies and road map for the team and other stakeholders.
You are communitive and can connect with all relevant stakeholders to secure correct information in a transparent way for all team members.
This Is Us
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
We offer:
A position where you can develop your management skills.
The possibility to lead other and motivate the team against common targets.
A positive and flexible working environment where you are free to work independently towards the defined target.
A welcoming and supporting environment with focus on cooperation where communication mainly takes place in English.
Possibilities for travels.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, TRATON Group R&D supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. We also arrange events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-06-22. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9962015