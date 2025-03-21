Baker
ICA Maxi is one of Sweden's largest supermarkets, offering a wide range of products, including freshly baked goods made in-house. The store prioritizes product quality and customer convenience, creating a modern and dynamic work environment for employees. Due to the expansion of the bakery department, ICA Maxi Södertälje is looking for an experienced baker to join the team and ensure the steady production of high-quality baked goods.
Location:
ICA Maxi at three locations:
Botkyrka
Södertälje
Haninge
Who We Are Looking For:
Baker
Responsibilities:
• baking bread and other pastries according to established standards;
• preparing dough and shaping baked goods;
• ensuring product quality and following baking procedures;
• organizing the workspace and maintaining cleanliness in the bakery;
• planning and preparing ingredients for the next working day.
Requirements:
• relevant education or experience in baking;
• knowledge of baking processes and techniques;
• previous experience working in a bakery;
• swedish language proficiency at an Intermediate level or higher.
Your Profile:
• good physical condition;
• responsibility and ability to work in a fast-paced environment;
• understanding of work processes in a large supermarket.
What the Employer Offers:
• flexible work schedule (shifts between 05:00 - 15:00, including weekends);
• long-term schedule planning (6-month schedule with the possibility of additional shifts);
• salary according to the collective agreement (CBA) with extra pay for weekend shifts.
• official employment and social benefits.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
