Backlog owner
2023-09-26
BACKLOG OWNER, LINKÖPING SWEDEN
Do you have experience from working as a backlog owner, technical project leader or product owner? Do you like the idea of working together with a DevOps team with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality?
To our R&D-site in Linköping we are looking for a Backlog owner.
Who is your future team?
At Axis in Linköping we work in teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software development team. You will join team collaborations characterized by high team spirit, a lot of ambition, knowledge, and fun! As of today this backlog ownership include working with several teams and two correlated backlogs in detail.
What you'll do as Backlog owner in Linköping:
As Backlog owner you are the "go to" person for the team. You communicate a lot with different stakeholders, as the central communication hub around the product backlog, to ensure you have all the information you and the team need to make the best decisions. Important stakeholders are the product manager as well as team managers among others, with whom you will work closely. In your role as a Backlog owner you will be an indispensable asset in refining our products and creating functionality and smarter solutions that are fit for purpose for our customers.
The responsibilities of the role include:
* Backlog ownership including acceptance criteria definitions
* Facilitate business value decisions
* Create clarity for the team regarding direction and decisions
* Be available for questions from the team
* Prognosis of deliveries
* Continuous dialogues with different stakeholders
* Together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a committed Backlog owner with a technical understanding of software products, who wants to work in a cross-functional team to create solutions that make things easier and better for our end users.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Work experience as a backlog owner/technical project leader/product owner or similar
* A well-structured way of working
* Capable of making the necessary decisions, technical as well as feature related, and communicate these to the team
* The ability to think long term
* Great communications skills
* An interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product.
* Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
What Axis have to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our newly built office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the new office also encourages having a lot of fun at work! We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues
play pickle-ball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work. You can expect, and will be expected to, take part in discussions about architecture, writing the best code and how to ensure the quality of the product.
Axis is a company that realize the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with! Do you want to join us?
Ready to Act?
