Backend Java Developer - Connectivity
2024-10-14
We are currently looking for a Backend Java Developer that has experience of the latest cloud technologies, to work as consultants on the client site within Connectivity.
Work Description:
You will work in a client team within Car Cloud Platform responisible for enabilin the cloud services globally to contribute to the overall connected experience. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem for functions and applications serving our connected cars, and their users. We aim to optimize functional and organic growth by using standard cloud technologies with high level of synergies and re-use. With our car cloud solution, we provide cloud infrastructure, platform core & services to support software development lifecycle (DevOps) by providing tools for fast feedback & built-in quality.
As a developer you will work in an ever-evolving agile way of working where you will be part of an empowered product team that strives for continuous learning and improvement. You and your team will define, build, test and deploy highly secure applications serving connected cars and their users.
You will collaborate cross-functioanlly with Product Owner to ensure the right functionality is being developed and estimate the size and complexity of the work to be able to plan upcoming sprints. You will determine and maintain the technical design in our area within the given architectural guidelines.
Experience Required:
University degree within Computer Science, IT, Mathematics, SW Engineering or similar.
We think you have worked as a SW Developer for a minimum of five years in infotainment/Connectivity/Cloud, perferably within the automotive industry or Telecom.
Fluent in English in both written and spoken.
Technical Skills Required:
SW Language: Java
Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot
Infrastructures: Docker, Kubernetes (K8s)
Databases: Cassandra, PostgreSQL, Redis
Log: Splunk
Middleware: Kafka, JMS, ActiveMQ-Artemis
Tools: GitLab, Kustomize, Grafana, Prometheus, PagerDuty, ArgoCD,
Task and Project/Code Management: GIT, Jira,
Methodologies: Agile (Scrum, Kanban), DevOps
Other: WebService (REST, gRPC), Junit Testing, Maven
Personal Skills Required:
We believe that you have strong communication and analytical skills. You are a person with a proactive approach, and a problem solver. You are structured, enthusiastic, self-driven and have a high ability to work in teams as well as individually. Excellent collaboration skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt. A real team player, supportive and curious.
