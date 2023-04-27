Backend Engineer
Sector Alarm AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sector Alarm AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Location - Norway, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Ireland, France, Italy
With more than 600,000 customers and users in 8 countries, we are searching for a Developer who wants to further strengthen our software portfolio.
In Sector Alarm, we are constantly developing our products and services. Our state-of-the-art solutions, together with the right people, have resulted in strong financial and organic growth over the last years. For our company to continue growing, we need secure, seamless, efficient, and progressive internal IT processes and systems. To meet our long-term goals and further strengthen our competitiveness through delivering high-quality software and services, we are now hiring a Backend Developer. As a Backend Developer in Sector Alarm, you will join a team of highly skilled colleagues to support the delivery of state-of-the-art software, mostly running on cloud services. For the right candidate, we can offer exceptional personal and professional development.
This is a permanent or contract reporting to IT Team Lead.
Job responsibilities:
Strengthen and support the development team, building software that helps to protect the lives and homes of our customers
Write clean, scalable code using C# .NET Core
Write code and develop according to the assigned tasks and specifications
Make regular modifications to existing software for error correction, adaptation to new hardware and to improve overall function and performance
Evaluate new code for reliable architecture, stability, reusability, performance, automation, security and metrics
Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts, and best practices for coding
Write unit and integration tests to cover functionality and reduce regressions
Coordinate with other IT professionals, developers and architects
Who are you?
We believe that you are a driven individual that make things happen and accept responsibility for the results delivered. You are passionate about software development and how software can quickly deliver benefits to the business. You are always willing to learn new skills and take on new challenges to continue your professional and personal development.
Your qualifications:
Relevant BSc or MSc is preferred, applicable senior experience may compensate for lack of formal background
Experience as a Backend Developer (minimum 5 years experience)
Excellent knowledge in development processes and DevOps best practices
C# and .NET Core
REST API
SQL, noSQL and EntityFramework
Automation and integration testing
Azure experience with WebAPI, containeres and web applications
Azure DevOps and Terraform is a plus
IoT experience is a plus
Fast ability to learn new systems and software value chains
Excellent verbal and written English skills (our company language is English)
You must identify yourself with our core values; willing to improve, goal oriented, customer focused and reliable
What can we offer?
Sector Alarm is fast growing and one of Europe's leading safety providers. We are a company with a positive culture, driven by ambitious people. We enjoy our work and celebrate our achievements. Satisfied employees are our strongest resource as we offer opportunities for our employees to grow and develop both professionally and personally. As a member of our Development team you will play an important role in a high-competency environment, currently consisting of more than 120 employed IT professionals and external partners. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sector Alarm AB
(org.nr 556597-1081)
Drakegatan 10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7708195