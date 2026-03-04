Backend Engineer

Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2026-03-04


At Embark, you will join a small team working on backend services that power player-facing features and online systems at scale. In this role, you will work with social and account related backend systems, enabling features such as voice chat, messaging, parties, and player connectivity. These systems handle identity, communication, and social interaction between players across our games.
The challenges you will solve are similar to those found in large-scale communication and identity platforms, but applied to games.
You will work in distributed systems running in production. Most of your time will be spent in a small number of core services, while understanding how they connect to the larger system.
Because the team is small, you are expected to take responsibility, ask questions and identify what needs to be done.
Our stack includes Go, C++, SQL using Google Spanner, Redis, GCP, Kubernetes, and Bazel.

Example of responsibilities

Design, build, and maintain social and account backend services

Work with distributed systems in production

Collaborate with backend, game server, and infrastructure teams to build reliable online systems

Improve tooling, workflows, and architecture when needed

It would be awesome if you have

Strong programming skills and professional experience with Go

Experience working with SQL based systems, Spanner is a strong plus

Experience with distributed systems

Experience with Kubernetes and cloud environments, preferably GCP

The ability to take ownership and drive work forward

A curious mindset and comfort working in complex systems

Professional English communication skills

Bonus

Experience building or operating authentication systems using OpenID or similar standards

Experience with C++

At Embark we offer competitive salaries, a generous profit-sharing program, and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome people from all backgrounds and are looking forward to reading more about you (in English)!

