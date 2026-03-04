Backend Engineer
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
At Embark, you will join a small team working on backend services that power player-facing features and online systems at scale. In this role, you will work with social and account related backend systems, enabling features such as voice chat, messaging, parties, and player connectivity. These systems handle identity, communication, and social interaction between players across our games.
The challenges you will solve are similar to those found in large-scale communication and identity platforms, but applied to games.
You will work in distributed systems running in production. Most of your time will be spent in a small number of core services, while understanding how they connect to the larger system.
Because the team is small, you are expected to take responsibility, ask questions and identify what needs to be done.
Our stack includes Go, C++, SQL using Google Spanner, Redis, GCP, Kubernetes, and Bazel.
Example of responsibilities
Design, build, and maintain social and account backend services
Work with distributed systems in production
Collaborate with backend, game server, and infrastructure teams to build reliable online systems
Improve tooling, workflows, and architecture when needed
It would be awesome if you have
Strong programming skills and professional experience with Go
Experience working with SQL based systems, Spanner is a strong plus
Experience with distributed systems
Experience with Kubernetes and cloud environments, preferably GCP
The ability to take ownership and drive work forward
A curious mindset and comfort working in complex systems
Professional English communication skills
Bonus
Experience building or operating authentication systems using OpenID or similar standards
Experience with C++
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, a generous profit-sharing program, and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome people from all backgrounds and are looking forward to reading more about you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7332796-1874854". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9778105