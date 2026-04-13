Backend Developers
Mittlogik Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-13
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We are hiring for both Senior (10+ years) and Intermediate (6+ years) positions to drive our backend services forward using the latest .NET and Node environments.
Located in the heart of Gothenburg's thriving tech hub, MittLogik is dedicated to redefining the intersection of software and mobility. We specialize in the development of mission-critical applications that govern the lifecycle of modern vehicles-from sophisticated software deployment and deep-system diagnostics to predictive maintenance and global parts information.
Our Backend Developers are the architects of the data backbone that keeps vehicles connected and safe. We are looking for engineers who are excited by the power of the latest frameworks, specifically working with C# .NET 9 and TypeScript 5. Your work will focus on creating the high-performance services that handle everything from over-the-air software updates to complex diagnostic telemetry.
The data landscape you will navigate is diverse. You will be expected to architect solutions across Document-Oriented Databases like MongoDB and Cosmos, while maintaining the integrity of relational data in Postgres and standard SQL environments. You will leverage Node.js for versatile service layers and utilize GraphQL alongside REST to provide flexible, efficient APIs for our frontend and external partners.
Given the mission-critical nature of our applications, you will incorporate advanced programming patterns to ensure the highest levels of performance and reliability. You will work closely with containerization through Docker and maintain a secure software supply chain using tools like Blackduck and Backstage. We particularly value candidates who have a burgeoning interest in-or existing knowledge of-upcoming UN regulations surrounding Vehicle Software Deployment, as staying ahead of these legal frameworks is vital to our global success.
The Tech Stack
Languages: C# .NET 9 (or newer) and TypeScript 5 (or newer).
Databases: Proficiency in Document-Oriented DBs (MongoDB, Cosmos), Postgres, and standard SQL.
Runtimes & APIs: Node.js, GraphQL, and REST.
Infrastructure: Docker and advanced programming patterns for reliability and performance.
Common Requirements & Tools
Security Standards: Experience developing mission-critical applications with high cybersecurity requirements.
DevOps Ecosystem: Azure DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, SonarQube, and Blackduck.
Bonus Points: Understanding of upcoming UN regulations regarding Vehicle Software Deployment.
Domain Expertise: Experience in the automotive domain, specifically in Predictive Maintenance or Parts Information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Frontend Developers". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mittlogik Solutions AB
(org.nr 556940-5417), https://www.mittlogik.se
Theres Svenssons gata 13 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9851836