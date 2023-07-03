Backend Developer with DevOps skills!
2023-07-03
Sportality - Building the Future of Sports Engagement
Sport is about engaging people, building community, and bringing people together. At Sportality, we create market-leading digital solutions that help sports leagues and their clubs stay ahead, grow, and develop both online and offline. Our ambition is to create the best experience for fans, sports leagues, and clubs around the world!
Join our Team as a Backend Developer / DevOps
As a member of our dynamic development team, you will have the opportunity to work on a combination of development projects and the operation and further development of our cloud-based platform and tool stack.
In this role, your daily tasks will include participating in development projects, monitoring and troubleshooting in our cloud-based operational environments. You will also be responsible for working with CI/CD pipelines, release automation, and test automation.
Collaborating closely with our product management team, you will have the chance to influence the system architecture, ensuring scalability and high performance to meet our future goals and vision.
Qualifications and Experience
We are looking for you who have the following experience:
• Backend development using NodeJS, JavaScript/TypeScript
• Kubernetes and Linux-based containers
• CI/CD pipelines such as Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket
• Cloud-based operating environments and services
Nice to have knowledge & experiences (Not a requirement):
• Monitoring and Visualization-tools such as Prometheus and Grafana
• Experience within cloud architecture
• Event and/or API-based architecture
• Building reliable microservices platforms
• Prior experience building SaaS services
Personal qualities to fit the role:
We are seeking individuals with a high amount of energy and ideas. We care a lot about who you are, what you can do, and what you want to achieve. As a Backend Developer / DevOps at Sportality, it is important that you are a team player, independent, and not afraid to ask for help when needed. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to generate and implement your own ideas are crucial. We value your helpfulness towards colleagues and your commitment to eliminating personal dependencies and bottlenecks.
About Sportality Platform
Sportality Platform is a web-based publishing platform tailored to the needs of sports leagues and clubs. The platform is a microservice-based SaaS solution, and we continuously develop its functionality and services. We also integrate with various third-party solutions, such as sports statistics, payment systems, and video platforms, to create a complete platform that enhances our customers' digital presence.
We are proud to serve an expanding number of prestigious leagues that are at the forefront of their respective sports. We provide our cutting-edge solutions to esteemed organizations such as SHL and SDHL in Swedish ice hockey, the OBOS Damallsvenskan in football, the Swedish Superliga in floorball, the Bauhaus league in speedway, and the Norwegian Fjordkraft league in ice hockey.
Our Offering:
• Possibility of partial or full remote work
• Convenient office location in central Linköping
• Pension plan
• Health insurance
• Health care allowance
• Sportality Club, where we gather once a month for socializing and enjoying good food together
Join us on this exciting journey as we revolutionize the way sports leagues connect with their fans and shape the future of sports engagement.
