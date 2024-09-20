Backend developer, Solna
2024-09-20
Are you a passionate developer who wants to make a difference in people's everyday lives?
PostNord develops innovative consumer services for a smoother delivery experience.
Our services are used by millions of customers daily via PostNord's web and app.
We work agile in a DevOps culture with modern technologies with great opportunities to influence technology choices and working methods forward.
You will, among other things, work with
Improve the customer experience at checkout and contribute to making PostNord the preferred shipping option. Develop and improve live tracking and Estimated Time of Delivery (ETA) services for home, parcel locker and service point deliveries, so our customers can plan their day with precision. Develop our internal backend system used for calculating PostNords routes including development and maintenance of internal websites.
Your profile
To be successful in this role we believe that you are curious, driven and have a strong eager for constant learning and development of new skills.
But also experience in;
- Java, all the way from REST interface to the database
- New development of services where you have been part of design, architecture, requirements, development, testing, commissioning in production and maintenance after launch. Spring Boot, Docker & Kubernetes, and AWS are a big plus.
- Agile working methods and according to DevOps principles.
- CI/CD and management of Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
- Monitoring tools such as Prometheus and Grafana
We also see that you have,
- Academic education in computer science or equivalent experience.
- At least 5 years' relevant working experience.
- Fluent English in speech and writing.
- It is an advantage if you have experience in e-commerce and logistics.
We offer you
- To work with our modern tech stack and you are given great opportunities to influence the choice of technology.
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office
- We encourage you to develop. For example, we sponsor you for AWS certification.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through http://www.postnordplus.com
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead ourselves or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://group.postnord.com
