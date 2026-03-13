Backend Developer (Node.js)
Ubiquiti Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubiquiti Sweden AB i Stockholm
About Ubiquiti
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Backend Developer (Node.js) to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Team:
We are hiring for the UniFi OS team that develops and maintains the core operating system for UniFi Cloud Gateways, NAS, and NVRs. The team ensures a secure and stable environment for all UniFi applications, spanning networking, camera surveillance, VoIP, and access control.
Responsibilities:
Develop efficient, scalable, and maintainable backend services
Lead discussions on service architecture and code design
Do code reviews, execute on branch/merge strategies as well as building and deployment processes
Maintain a good programming style and stay up-to-date with the latest technology and trends
Design developer-friendly APIs that are secure, scalable, and well-documented
Communicate complex technical topics with key stakeholders including PM's, developers (embedded, web, mobile), UX/UI designers and strategists
Requirements:
5+ years of experience with Node.js and TypeScript
3+ years of experience with SQL (Postgres or similar)
Strong familiarity with IoT products (networking, routing, switching etc)
Knowledge of web security (OWASP, browser security model, OAuth)
Excellent debugging skills and familiarity with defensive programming
Familiar with Git, Unix/Linux and Docker environments
Ability to work independenty
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong sense of ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
Strong interest and experience with applying AI/LLMS to improve productivity and output quality
Well-versed with DevOps and Build pipelines
Experience with Rust or Golang
Familiar with gRPC
Experience with WebRTC
Benefits
Competitive compensation
Occupational pension, health insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance, and wellness allowance (5000 SEK)
Flexible work hours and a hybrid work model
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products for home use
Please note that a background check will be conducted in the final stage of the recruitment process Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubiquiti Sweden AB
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9795718