At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Backend Developer (Java) to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please be aware that a valid work permit is a mandatory requirement to be considered for the role.
Product and team:
UniFi Network. The application is at the core of the UniFi eco-system and has a global audience of customers/users ranging from smart homes, SMB, and enterprises. You will be working as a part of a distributed team using technologies such as Java 17, Spring, MongoDB, GraphQL, Gradle, and Ant.
Responsibilities:
Develop efficient, scalable, and maintainable backend services
Develop integrations with network device firmware and other applications (UniFi OS)
Integrate feature designs with larger software systems
Co-work with cloud architects, backend developers, frontend developers, designers, and other stakeholders
Requirements:
5+ years developing Java applications
REST API development to support web & mobile applications
Good understanding of SOLID principles
Experience with Git/GitHub
You take pride in writing clean code
Strong sense of ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Ability to work independently
Excellent communication skills
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
Knowledge of Bash and Unix
Spring or other web framework knowledge
Experience developing AWS cloud services / DevOps
Good understanding of networking protocols and architectures
Familiarity with the agile software development processes
Benefits:
International work environment
Competitive compensation package
Wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, life insurance, work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space located in Epicenter(Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
