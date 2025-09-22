Backend Developer
Backend Developer - Robotics
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Backend Developer to join the Robotics team in Huskvarna. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and scaling cloud-based backend services that support next-generation robotic solutions. You will work in close collaboration with cross-functional teams to deliver robust and scalable microservices within a modern cloud environment. The assignment requires onsite presence in Huskvarna three days per week.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Java (Java 11+)
Build and manage distributed systems and microservices for robotic applications
Collaborate with DevOps engineers to deploy and operate systems on AWS (Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, API Gateway)
Contribute to defining and implementing CI/CD pipelines and container-based deployments (Docker, Kubernetes)
Support and enhance infrastructure as code practices (Terraform or CloudFormation)
Conduct code reviews, testing, and performance tuning to ensure high-quality deliverables
Work in an agile, cross-functional team across all phases of the development lifecycle
Requirements
Strong proficiency in Java, preferably Java 11 or newer
Hands-on experience with AWS services (Lambda, ECS/EKS, DynamoDB, S3, API Gateway)
Proven experience in building and maintaining distributed systems and microservices
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes)
Knowledge of infrastructure as code tools (Terraform or CloudFormation)
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently and collaboratively
Fluent in English (Swedish proficiency is a plus)
Availability to work onsite in Huskvarna 3 days per week
Meriting
Experience in robotics or IoT-related solutions
Background in performance optimization of large-scale distributed systems
Start/Duration
Start: By agreement
Duration: By agreement
Location
Huskvarna (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
