Backend Developer
Hms Industrial Networks AB / Datajobb / Halmstad Visa alla datajobb i Halmstad
2025-07-04
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hms Industrial Networks AB i Halmstad
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
We are looking for a Backend Developer to join us in shaping the future of connected industrial automation.
Right now, we're building something new - a next-generation platform for industrial connectivity. Our mission is to deliver innovative embedded solutions that power industrial connectivity, from enabling smart and efficient manufacturing to supporting next-generation information and data ecosystems. And we're looking for a skilled backend developer to be a part of this exciting journey.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will be an integral part of a cross-functional project team working on our future platform and concept. This role is ideal for someone who has experience in starting up development projects, thrives in dynamic environments, and enjoys working with modern backend technologies. You will be expected to contribute with both strategic and hands-on expertise, helping guide architectural decisions while remaining a collaborative and communicative team player.
We're looking for someone who can confidently propose technical directions, make informed decisions, and adapt as priorities evolve. If you also have experience working close to hardware or in embedded systems, that's a definite plus.
We have a prestige-free working environment, where everyone wants to share their knowledge and help each other. For that reason, we prefer to work together in our Halmstad office, but working remotely a couple of days a week is an option.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and develop robust, scalable, and maintainable backend solutions.
• Take ownership of technical decisions and help shape the software architecture of our new platform.
• Collaborate closely with other developers, product owners and stakeholders across disciplines.
• Contribute with ideas to drive continuous improvement and innovation, as well as knowledge sharing across the team.
• Remain flexible and open to change - we're building the future, and the road may shift along the way.
ABOUT YOU
You bring a strong backend skill set and the experience to back it up - ideally from working on several different product or platform start-ups, possibly in a consulting role. You're used to turning ideas into architecture, and architecture into working code. You know when to lead and when to listen, and you value collaboration just as much as technical clarity. You enjoy navigating the balance between structured decisions and evolving requirements. Above all, you're a continuous learner with a genuine interest in improving your skills and staying ahead in the ever-evolving tech landscape.
Key Skills & Experience:
• Strong backend development experience with a modern engineering mindset
• Skilled in designing scalable architectures and working with microservices
• Solid understanding of data modeling, with hands-on experience in both NoSQL and relational databases.
• Comfortable driving work from ideation to implementation in early-stage projects
• Collaborative team player with experience in cross-functional setups and familiarity with DevOps tools like GitHub Actions, CI/CD, and Jenkins.
Additional technical experience we value:
• Experience designing REST APIs, GraphQL
• Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure
• Bonus if you've worked with hardware-near products or in embedded domains
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact on the industry. Apply today with your application in English and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
Due to the upcoming summer holidays, the position will remain open for applications until August 31th. The selection process will be paused during July and the first few weeks of August, so if you submit your application during this time, we kindly ask you for patience when it comes to feedback.
If you want to learn more about the role, feel free to contact Malin Sjögren, Team Manager Software, at masj@hms.se
.
If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hms Industrial Networks AB
(org.nr 556529-9251) Arbetsplats
HMS Jobbnummer
9417858