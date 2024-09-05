Backend Developer
CtrlPrint is an international, fast growing SaaS company building the market leading collaboration platform for corporate reporting projects. Our headquarters are located in Stockholm, we have local offices in London, Helsinki and Sidney and support customers globally. We are an inclusive, respectful and inspired company where everyone plays a key part to our success. We are sincere and transparent and always willing to learn and develop to stay competitive, and are a successful company on a strong profitable growth trajectory. In 2023 we were named a Gasell company by Dagens Industri and we established a position on Breakit's list of successful SaaS companies in Sweden.
The CtrlPrint platform is mature, successful and continuously expanding to meet customer needs. Our engineering department is organised in autonomous squads working closely with the product department. We are now looking for a skilled backend developer experienced in Go, with a sound understanding of web application development, who is comfortable working with APIs and has good database knowledge (PostgreSQL)
You will
As backend developer you will take part in developing the backend of our platform using Go. You will collaborate with your squad and the engineering team to reach our ambitious goals and help take our platform to the next level. You will also be responsible for ensuring a high-quality platform with a great user experience.
Work in a squad in the engineering department, closely with other engineers, designers and product managers.
Design, develop and maintain secure and well-structured code that follows best practices.
Troubleshoot and debug our application.
Develop test cases and perform unit-and integration testing.
Take an active role in our product discovery process and work closely with our product managers.
Stay up to date with relevant techniques and technologies.
Have a great opportunity to grow your skill set and become a full stack developer.
You are
An experienced, curious and motivated professional who considers yourself a team collaborator. You have the ability to work closely in cross-functional teams, good problem solving skills and possess strong communication skills. You are curious and interested in learning more about the business and processes of corporate reporting and our platforms users, to ensure the platform's success. You are eager to work closely with squad and team members to ensure projects and tasks are completed on time, identifying potential issues, devising effective solutions and sharing information with other team members in order to make informed decisions. The successful candidate should also have good organisational skills and the ability to meet tight deadlines. Så ansöker du
